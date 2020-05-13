Public health officials continue to warn against easing restrictions too quickly. In long-awaited testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, told a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday that returning to business as usual right now would lead to needless suffering and death. He also cited concerns about the accuracy of the current death toll.
Can you infect your dog, cat or ferret with the coronavirus? Researchers from UW and WSU are studying how readily the coronavirus passes from infected people to their pets. They hope to collect samples from at least 100 more pets across King County.
Washington has 1,371 people trained and ready to begin tracking down the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said as he outlined how this will work. With our tracker, you can see the spread of the virus across Washington state and the globe.
A Mount Vernon choir practice was a "superspreader event" that infected 52 members, perhaps through the act of singing itself. The March 10 practice and its deadly consequences are highlighted in a CDC report on how easily the coronavirus can spread.
The Port of Seattle put a police officer on leave after he posted a video telling fellow officers they shouldn't enforce social-distancing orders, which he called "tyrannical."