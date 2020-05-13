By

As parts of the state move toward the next phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase reopening plan, Washington has intensified its efforts to track the spread of the novel coronavirus. New rules for restaurants and nearly 1,400 contact tracers are all part of the push to find other people COVID-19 patients might have infected.

Public health officials continue to warn against easing restrictions too quickly. In long-awaited testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, told a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday that returning to business as usual right now would lead to needless suffering and death. He also cited concerns about the accuracy of the current death toll.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

Pets and the coronavirus

Olive, Jane Newton’s cat, gets tested for the coronavirus by veterinarians Katie Kuehl (black mask bands) and Julianne Meisner as part of a study to see how readily the disease passes from infected people to their pets. Newton, an ICU nurse in Seattle, tested positive for the virus in April and has now recovered. Results show Olive was not infected. (Jane Newton)

Can you infect your dog, cat or ferret with the coronavirus? Researchers from UW and WSU are studying how readily the coronavirus passes from infected people to their pets. They hope to collect samples from at least 100 more pets across King County.

Read the full story.

—Sandi Doughton
Your dining experience will be dramatically different when restaurants reopen

General Manager Liz Elkins takes the temperature of server Alex Anaya before he starts work at Poquitos on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. After taking Anaya’s temperature, Elkins asked if he has a cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat or muscle aches. He answered no to all and was cleared to work. Restaurants wishing to reopen amid the pandemic will have to screen employees, among other safety measures. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Brace for major changes as restaurants reopen their dining rooms, ranging from masked servers to the recording of your contact information.

Here's a refresher on when other things might reopen, from campgrounds to hair salons and more.

—Tan Vinh

Everything we know about what Washington school districts have been doing since being shut down

Nearly all Washington school districts are offering meals, but technology is another story.

A survey offers a window into schools' successes and struggles since coronavirus shut down their buildings.

Dive into the data with Education Lab.

—Dahlia Bazzaz

