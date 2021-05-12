Although cases of coronavirus are falling and vaccination efforts are ramping up globally, world leaders and experts are warning that while wealthy nations well stocked with COVID shots are gaining control of the virus, it continues to run rampant in other parts of the world.

In the United States, a handful of cities started offering shots to children ages 12 to 15 Tuesday, less than a day after the Food and Drug Administration gave the vaccine emergency use authorization for that age group. Still, many states, including Washington, aren’t yet considering a vaccine mandate in schools.

