By
 

Although cases of coronavirus are falling and vaccination efforts are ramping up globally, world leaders and experts are warning that while wealthy nations well stocked with COVID shots are gaining control of the virus, it continues to run rampant in other parts of the world.

In the United States, a handful of cities started offering shots to children ages 12 to 15 Tuesday, less than a day after the Food and Drug Administration gave the vaccine emergency use authorization for that age group. Still, many states, including Washington, aren’t yet considering a vaccine mandate in schools.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington schools won't require vaccines for kids, at least not yet, even though a CDC panel today is expected to approve shots for ages 12 and up. (The agency's director is already pleading with parents to get their children vaccinated.) As Washington schools officials explain their reasoning, several districts are moving forward with vaccine clinics for kids.

Nationwide, many families are already scrambling to find shots for kids. Here's our guide to getting a vaccine.

Americans will get free Uber and Lyft rides to vaccination sites under a new federal partnership.

Some consumer-friendly air purifiers destroy the coronavirus, and they have FDA certification to prove it.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories