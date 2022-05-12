Moderna officials requested the Food and Drug Administration authorize its vaccine for children ages 6 to 11 earlier this week. The vaccine elicits a strong immune response in children in that age group, according to researchers.

Meanwhile, North Korea went into a nationwide lockdown this week after its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak was reported. While the size of the outbreak remains unknown, the country’s poor health care system and the likelihood that most citizens a are unaccinated is causing concern.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.