The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay at home
How to get the world’s best meat delivered: Until recently, Marx Foods sold meat only to restaurants. Now their samplers have become best-sellers for regular folks, who can use them to try these recipes.
Kids (and grownups) in the kitchen: Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind shares her recipe.
Washington state restaurants will have to keep a log of customers' names and contact information if they reopen in Phase 2. The measure, to aid in possible contact tracing, is among 13 new restaurant requirements from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Despite Inslee's shutdown order and hundreds of complaints from the public, Seattle-area construction projects kept swinging hammers — and the state took no enforcement action. Read the Times Watchdog story.