By

After weeks of closures and cancellations to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, eight Washington counties have been approved to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan to reopen the state’s decimated economy. That includes a new set of rules for restaurants.

King County, which hasn’t yet qualified to launch into the next phase of reopening, is directing people to wear face coverings in certain settings.

Meanwhile, the White House is recommending that all residents of the United States’ 15,000 nursing homes be tested for the virus. Nursing homes account for at least one-third of the nation’s 76,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Related

Track the spread of the virus across our state and the globe

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

Resources

More

Live updates:

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay at home

Marx Foods’ Slow-Grilled Lamb Chops with Pea-Mint Pesto features grass-fed, pasture-raised Ovation lamb rubbed with Dijon and herbs. (Zach Walker)
Marx Foods’ Slow-Grilled Lamb Chops with Pea-Mint Pesto features grass-fed, pasture-raised Ovation lamb rubbed with Dijon and herbs. (Zach Walker)

How to get the world’s best meat delivered: Until recently, Marx Foods sold meat only to restaurants. Now their samplers have become best-sellers for regular folks, who can use them to try these recipes.

Kids (and grownups) in the kitchen: Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind shares her recipe.

Capture your family’s slice of history in a box: Here's how to make a coronavirus time capsule.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

This will be a more familiar sight after May 18, when the county’s guidance about wearing face masks or coverings in many indoor public places takes effect. Officials said they won’t be issuing citations or fines if they see people who aren’t complying. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
This will be a more familiar sight after May 18, when the county’s guidance about wearing face masks or coverings in many indoor public places takes effect. Officials said they won’t be issuing citations or fines if they see people who aren’t complying. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)

A new King County directive focuses on your face. You might see more people wearing masks in many indoor and outdoor public spaces after it takes effect May 18. But nobody will be ticketed or arrested, officials say. Here's some help navigating this with a look at where the new guidance applies (including Metro buses), how to wear your mask properly and how to clean it. Plus, a pediatrician shares advice on kids and masks.

Washington state restaurants will have to keep a log of customers' names and contact information if they reopen in Phase 2. The measure, to aid in possible contact tracing, is among 13 new restaurant requirements from Gov. Jay Inslee.

Despite Inslee's shutdown order and hundreds of complaints from the public, Seattle-area construction projects kept swinging hammers — and the state took no enforcement action. Read the Times Watchdog story.

Reopening too quickly risks "needless suffering and death," top U.S. infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify today as the Senate questions virus experts about where to go from here. (Check back for updates.) This comes as COVID-19 spikes at workplaces, some of them newly reopened.

How dangerous is the coronavirus to children? A new study paints the most detailed picture yet of how a small percentage are becoming devastatingly ill. The study, however, did not include the dozens of New York City children stricken by a deadly and possibly coronavirus-related syndrome.

Staff cuts and furloughs are coming at UW Medicine, which faces a $500 million shortfall because of the pandemic. It's been a key player in the fight against coronavirus.

Washington, still trying to ramp up coronavirus testing, is running into a new challenge: assembling test kits. Officials are scrambling to get their hands on missing pieces.

Major League Baseball owners approved a plan to start the 2020 season, but expect a fight over finalizing it. Here's what the plan involves.

Wanted: an army of 100,000 contact tracers to track the virus' spread and notify people who have been infected. A free course will teach you how to do it.

Democrats today will take their first step toward a virtual national convention.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories