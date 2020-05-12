After weeks of closures and cancellations to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, eight Washington counties have been approved to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan to reopen the state’s decimated economy. That includes a new set of rules for restaurants.
King County, which hasn’t yet qualified to launch into the next phase of reopening, is directing people to wear face coverings in certain settings.
Meanwhile, the White House is recommending that all residents of the United States’ 15,000 nursing homes be tested for the virus. Nursing homes account for at least one-third of the nation’s 76,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Live updates:
Washington prison inmate volunteers sew gowns, masks for coronavirus fight
While the Sisters of Charity live inside the confines of the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor, they’re providing plenty of help for those on the outside in the fight against the coronavirus.
The group, formed about 20 years ago at the Corrections Center, with many serving life sentences, make items from donated materials for about 30 different charities. South King Fire & Rescue needed protective gowns for an anticipated surge in coronavirus cases this fall and winter, and the women were happy to help. Not only have they made 700 gowns for South King Fire & Rescue, they also made 300 for the Gig Harbor Fire Department, with 600 more on order.
“I think this project meant so much because it was a call to action and an opportunity for them to be part of their community despite the walls,” said Carrie Hesch, WCCW’s recreation and athletic director. “They are absolutely thrilled to be able to do something for the community and stay busy.”
To read more from this article, one of a periodic series called Stepping Up, highlighting moments of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times, click here.
Homophobia threatens South Korea’s fight against coronavirus
As South Korea grapples with a new spike in coronavirus infections thought to be linked to nightspots in Seoul, including several popular with gay men, it’s also seeing rising homophobia that’s making it difficult for sexual minorities to come forward for diagnostic tests.
The first confirmed patient in the new coronavirus cluster was a 29-year-old man who visited five nightclubs and bars in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment neighborhood in a single night before testing positive for the virus last Wednesday. Further investigation has since found more than 100 infections that appear linked to the nightspots.
A Christian church-founded newspaper, Kookmin Ilbo, reported last week that the places the man visited in Itaewon on May 2 included a gay club. The report was followed by a flood of anti-gay slurs on social media that included blaming the man and those at the club for endangering the country’s fight against the pandemic.
Views on sexual minorities in South Korea have gradually improved in recent years, but anti-gay sentiments still run deep in the conservative country.
Read more here.
Metro Seattle jobs plunge 40%
As temporary or permanent layoffs have ballooned, unemployment has climbed to the worst levels since the Great Depression. Can those dislocated workers hope to find other jobs? An index of new listings shows the number of openings has plunged. Metro Seattle has seen a slightly steeper drop than the state as a whole.
For more local indicators on the Coronavirus Economy, click here.
Consumer prices off by most since ’08 as virus slows economy
The economic paralysis caused by the coronavirus led in April to the steepest month-to-month fall in U.S. consumer prices since the 2008 financial crisis — a 0.8% drop that was driven by a plunge in gasoline prices.
And excluding the normally volatile categories of food and energy, so-called core prices tumbled 0.4% last month, the Labor Department said Tuesday in its monthly report on consumer inflation. That was the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1957.
The widespread business shutdowns, reduced travel and shrunken consumer spending that the virus has caused have likely sent the U.S. economy into a severe recession. The resulting drop in economic activity is exerting a powerful downward force on prices throughout the economy.
The absence of any inflation pressures has given the Federal Reserve leeway to keep interest rates ultra-low as it seeks to help restart the economy. But Tuesday’s report also raises the prospect of deflation, a prolonged drop in prices and wages that typically makes people and companies reluctant to spend and can prolong a recession. Not since the Great Depression of the 1930s has deflation posed a serious economic threat in the United States.
Read more here.
The rich infected the poor as travelers spread COVID-19
When it arrived in the unforgiving industrial towns of central Mexico, the sand-swept sprawl of northern Nigeria and the mazes of metal shanties in India’s commercial capital, Mumbai, COVID-19 went by another name.
People called it a “rich man’s disease.”
Pandemics throughout history have been associated with the underprivileged, but in many developing countries the coronavirus was a high-class import — carried in by travelers returning from business trips in China, studies in Europe, ski vacations in the Rockies.
As infections initially concentrated in better neighborhoods, many poor and working-class people believed the disease wouldn’t touch them, as if something terrible but rarefied. The misperception was fed by elites, including the governor of Mexico’s Puebla state, Luis Miguel Barbosa, who said in March: “If you’re rich, you’re at risk, but if you’re poor, you’re not. The poor, we’re immune.”
By now it is clear that COVID-19 spares no one and disproportionately harms the hungry, the forgotten, those with preexisting illnesses and substandard health care.
Read the story here.
New details emerge on U.S. kids severely sickened by coronavirus
As concern grows over the potential for children to become seriously ill from the coronavirus, a new study paints the most detailed picture yet of American children who were treated in intensive care units throughout the United States as the pandemic was taking hold in the country.
None of the children in the study, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, were stricken by the new mysterious inflammatory syndrome linked to the coronavirus that can cause life-threatening cardiac issues in children. They suffered from the virus’ primary line of attack: the severe respiratory problems that have afflicted tens of thousands of American adults.
The study looked at 48 cases from 14 hospitals, from infants to age 21, during late March and early April. Two of the children died. Eighteen were placed on ventilators and two of them remain on the breathing machines more than a month later, said Dr. Lara S. Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children’s Hospital, and an author of the study.
Overall, the study both reinforces the evidence that only a small percentage of children will be severely affected by the virus and confirms that some can become devastatingly ill.
“You can read this either like a half-empty glass or a half-full glass,” said Dr. Daniele De Luca, the president-elect of the European Society for Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care, who was not involved in the study. “At the end of the day, we have to realize that this disease can actually be serious in children. It’s not like in the beginning when some people said, OK, this is never going to happen.”
Read the story here.
Border closure leaves Alaska cut off from Canadian backyard
Some residents in Southeast Alaska who have seen the border with Canada closed because of the coronavirus feel cut off from an area they visit and drive through frequently.
Haines, Skagway and Hyder all have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting border closure that has altered life dramatically for some, The Anchorage Daily News reported Monday.
The communities are connected to the rest of the state by the Alaska Highway through Canada, and each place depends on its neighboring Canadian town for necessities such as food, health care and medicine and various activities conducted across the border.
The U.S.-Canada border closed March 20 to all nonessential traffic, and the closure was recently extended to May 21. Yukon has stringent travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for anyone entering the territory until it is no longer in a state of emergency.
Read the full story here.
Putin’s spokesman hospitalized in Russia with coronavirus
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he is hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Peskov, a key aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.”
Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008, but started working him with in the early 2000s.
Russians who have the virus but light or no symptoms of illness are allowed to stay home, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Peskov’s hospitalization reflects the gravity of his condition or was an extra precaution.
Reporters from the Kremlin pool said on Twitter that Peskov was last seen in public on April 30 “at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.” It was not clear whether it means the two were in the same room, as Putin has been conducting all his meetings via teleconference in recent weeks.
Read the story here.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay at home
How to get the world’s best meat delivered: Until recently, Marx Foods sold meat only to restaurants. Now their samplers have become best-sellers for regular folks, who can use them to try these recipes.
Kids (and grownups) in the kitchen: Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind shares her recipe.
Capture your family’s slice of history in a box: Here's how to make a coronavirus time capsule.
Need a little joy and heart-thumping activity? Try jumping: Jumping rope is highly time-efficient, burning a huge number of calories in a short amount of time. It works your upper and lower body simultaneously. And it improves your timing and coordination, says Paul Tolmé in an ode to the old children's classic.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
A new King County directive focuses on your face. You might see more people wearing masks in many indoor and outdoor public spaces after it takes effect May 18. But nobody will be ticketed or arrested, officials say. Here's some help navigating this with a look at where the new guidance applies (including Metro buses), how to wear your mask properly and how to clean it. Plus, a pediatrician shares advice on kids and masks.
Washington state restaurants will have to keep a log of customers' names and contact information if they reopen in Phase 2. The measure, to aid in possible contact tracing, is among 13 new restaurant requirements from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Despite Inslee's shutdown order and hundreds of complaints from the public, Seattle-area construction projects kept swinging hammers — and the state took no enforcement action. Read the Times Watchdog story.
Reopening too quickly risks "needless suffering and death," top U.S. infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify today as the Senate questions virus experts about where to go from here. (Check back for updates.) This comes as COVID-19 spikes at workplaces, some of them newly reopened.
How dangerous is the coronavirus to children? A new study paints the most detailed picture yet of how a small percentage are becoming devastatingly ill. The study, however, did not include the dozens of New York City children stricken by a deadly and possibly coronavirus-related syndrome.
Staff cuts and furloughs are coming at UW Medicine, which faces a $500 million shortfall because of the pandemic. It's been a key player in the fight against coronavirus.
Washington, still trying to ramp up coronavirus testing, is running into a new challenge: assembling test kits. Officials are scrambling to get their hands on missing pieces.
Major League Baseball owners approved a plan to start the 2020 season, but expect a fight over finalizing it. Here's what the plan involves.
Wanted: an army of 100,000 contact tracers to track the virus' spread and notify people who have been infected. A free course will teach you how to do it.
Democrats today will take their first step toward a virtual national convention.
Coronavirus resources
- What to do if you're sick: Call your doctor and stay home
- How to properly wear a face mask to slow spread of coronavirus
- There's so much coronavirus information out there. Here's how to make sense of it
- "Opening Up America": Guidelines from White House, CDC
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home and your phone
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, May 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state, and the nation
- What cracked the West Seattle Bridge? Hidden design problem may have doomed it all along VIEW
- King County issues directive for residents to wear cloth face coverings in certain settings VIEW
- Mother's Day weekend heat wave tempts people out of coronavirus-induced isolation in Seattle VIEW
- Washington's ‘faithless electors’ head to Supreme Court in a case that could throw 2020 election into chaos