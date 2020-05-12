After weeks of closures and cancellations to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, eight Washington counties have been approved to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan to reopen the state’s decimated economy. That includes a new set of rules for restaurants.

King County, which hasn’t yet qualified to launch into the next phase of reopening, is directing people to wear face coverings in certain settings.

Meanwhile, the White House is recommending that all residents of the United States’ 15,000 nursing homes be tested for the virus. Nursing homes account for at least one-third of the nation’s 76,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”

Watch live as Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses the Senate.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

