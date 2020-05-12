After weeks of closures and cancellations to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, eight Washington counties have been approved to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan to reopen the state’s decimated economy. That includes a new set of rules for restaurants.
King County, which hasn’t yet qualified to launch into the next phase of reopening, is directing people to wear face coverings in certain settings.
Meanwhile, the White House is recommending that all residents of the United States’ 15,000 nursing homes be tested for the virus. Nursing homes account for at least one-third of the nation’s 76,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Live updates:
New details emerge on U.S. kids severely sickened by coronavirus
As concern grows over the potential for children to become seriously ill from the coronavirus, a new study paints the most detailed picture yet of American children who were treated in intensive care units throughout the United States as the pandemic was taking hold in the country.
None of the children in the study, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, were stricken by the new mysterious inflammatory syndrome linked to the coronavirus that can cause life-threatening cardiac issues in children. They suffered from the virus’ primary line of attack: the severe respiratory problems that have afflicted tens of thousands of American adults.
The study looked at 48 cases from 14 hospitals, from infants to age 21, during late March and early April. Two of the children died. Eighteen were placed on ventilators and two of them remain on the breathing machines more than a month later, said Dr. Lara S. Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children’s Hospital, and an author of the study.
Overall, the study both reinforces the evidence that only a small percentage of children will be severely affected by the virus and confirms that some can become devastatingly ill.
“You can read this either like a half-empty glass or a half-full glass,” said Dr. Daniele De Luca, the president-elect of the European Society for Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care, who was not involved in the study. “At the end of the day, we have to realize that this disease can actually be serious in children. It’s not like in the beginning when some people said, OK, this is never going to happen.”
Read the story here.
Border closure leaves Alaska cut off from Canadian backyard
Some residents in Southeast Alaska who have seen the border with Canada closed because of the coronavirus feel cut off from an area they visit and drive through frequently.
Haines, Skagway and Hyder all have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting border closure that has altered life dramatically for some, The Anchorage Daily News reported Monday.
The communities are connected to the rest of the state by the Alaska Highway through Canada, and each place depends on its neighboring Canadian town for necessities such as food, health care and medicine and various activities conducted across the border.
The U.S.-Canada border closed March 20 to all nonessential traffic, and the closure was recently extended to May 21. Yukon has stringent travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for anyone entering the territory until it is no longer in a state of emergency.
Read the full story here.
Putin’s spokesman hospitalized in Russia with coronavirus
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he is hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Peskov, a key aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.”
Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008, but started working him with in the early 2000s.
Russians who have the virus but light or no symptoms of illness are allowed to stay home, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Peskov’s hospitalization reflects the gravity of his condition or was an extra precaution.
Reporters from the Kremlin pool said on Twitter that Peskov was last seen in public on April 30 “at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.” It was not clear whether it means the two were in the same room, as Putin has been conducting all his meetings via teleconference in recent weeks.
Read the story here.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay at home
How to get the world’s best meat delivered: Until recently, Marx Foods sold meat only to restaurants. Now their samplers have become best-sellers for regular folks, who can use them to try these recipes.
Kids (and grownups) in the kitchen: Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind shares her recipe.
Capture your family’s slice of history in a box: Here's how to make a coronavirus time capsule.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
A new King County directive focuses on your face. You might see more people wearing masks in many indoor and outdoor public spaces after it takes effect May 18. But nobody will be ticketed or arrested, officials say. Here's some help navigating this with a look at where the new guidance applies (including Metro buses), how to wear your mask properly and how to clean it. Plus, a pediatrician shares advice on kids and masks.
Washington state restaurants will have to keep a log of customers' names and contact information if they reopen in Phase 2. The measure, to aid in possible contact tracing, is among 13 new restaurant requirements from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Despite Inslee's shutdown order and hundreds of complaints from the public, Seattle-area construction projects kept swinging hammers — and the state took no enforcement action. Read the Times Watchdog story.
Reopening too quickly risks "needless suffering and death," top U.S. infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify today as the Senate questions virus experts about where to go from here. (Check back for updates.) This comes as COVID-19 spikes at workplaces, some of them newly reopened.
How dangerous is the coronavirus to children? A new study paints the most detailed picture yet of how a small percentage are becoming devastatingly ill. The study, however, did not include the dozens of New York City children stricken by a deadly and possibly coronavirus-related syndrome.
Staff cuts and furloughs are coming at UW Medicine, which faces a $500 million shortfall because of the pandemic. It's been a key player in the fight against coronavirus.
Washington, still trying to ramp up coronavirus testing, is running into a new challenge: assembling test kits. Officials are scrambling to get their hands on missing pieces.
Major League Baseball owners approved a plan to start the 2020 season, but expect a fight over finalizing it. Here's what the plan involves.
Wanted: an army of 100,000 contact tracers to track the virus' spread and notify people who have been infected. A free course will teach you how to do it.
Democrats today will take their first step toward a virtual national convention.
