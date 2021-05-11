As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out for American adults, some shots could be approved for children as young as 12 this week, as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s vaccine. But makers of Novavax, the latest experimental vaccine in the United States, have announced they probably won’t seek emergency use authorization until July at the earliest.

In Washington, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are flattening after rising to alarming levels as recently as two weeks ago — though the numbers are still higher than desired.

