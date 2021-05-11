By
 

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out for American adults, some shots could be approved for children as young as 12 this week, as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s vaccine. But makers of Novavax, the latest experimental vaccine in the United States, have announced they probably won’t seek emergency use authorization until July at the earliest.

In Washington, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are flattening after rising to alarming levels as recently as two weeks ago — though the numbers are still higher than desired.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Medical teams are working on plans to vaccinate youth ages 12 to 15, welcome news for many families eager for a return to normalcy. The FDA yesterday authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and detailed its side effects in that age group. Shots could start as soon as a CDC advisory committee issues recommendations, expected tomorrow. Meanwhile, hospitalizations in our state are flattening, and other trends may be showing signs of improving. Learn where to find shots in our guide to getting a vaccine.

Is it COVID-19 or the flu? With flu season possibly on the way back, new combination tests can find out.

Dracula’s castle turns out to be an ideal setting for vaccinations, complete with the fangs.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories