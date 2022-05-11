Gun-related homicides increased by 35% during the first year of the pandemic, marking the highest number of gun deaths ever recorded in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, a U.S. governement watchdog is investigating if Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other top state officials misspent federal COVID-19 aid after about $1 billion in relief funds were used to help offset costs of the state’s campaign to arrest more migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border.

At the same time, a longtime government contractor hired to produce hundreds of millions COVID-19 vaccines hid quality control issues from Food and Drug Administration inspectors six weeks prior to alerting them that 15 million doses were contaminated, according to a report from House Democrats.

Additionally, almost 400 million doses of the vaccine manufactured by the company, Emergent BioSolutions, had to be destroyed “due to poor quality control.” No contaminated doses reached the public, according to the report.

