King County hit a grim milestone this weekend, with 500 COVID-19 deaths confirmed as of late Saturday. Statewide, a total of 931 people have succumbed to the disease, according to new numbers reported Sunday by the state Department of Health.
Of the 73,106 tests so far conducted for the virus among King County residents, 9.6% have been positive, which is higher than the statewide average (6.8% positive out of 248,875 tests conducted), the data shows.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.
'Scary to go to work': White House races to contain virus in its ranks
The Trump administration is racing to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House as some senior officials believe that the disease is already spreading rapidly through the warren of cramped offices that make up the three floors of the West Wing.
Three top officials leading the government’s coronavirus response have begun two weeks of self-quarantine after two members of the White House staff — one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets and Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence — tested positive. But others who came into contact with Miller and the valet are continuing to report to work at the White House.
“It is scary to go to work,” Kevin Hassett, a top economic adviser to the president, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” program Sunday. Hassett said he wore a mask at times at the White House but conceded that “I think that I’d be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing.”
He added, “It’s a small, crowded place. It’s, you know, it’s a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country.”
Cannon Beach police ask 700 people to leave over Mother's Day weekend
The city of Cannon Beach, Ore., closed its beaches over the weekend and yet still saw plenty of out-of-towners ignoring Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home orders. But the numbers weren’t as bad as they might have been, according to City Manager Bruce St. Denis.
“The City of Cannon Beach has experienced an increasing influx of visitors defying the state and local restrictions and not practicing safe social distancing,” St. Denis wrote, “especially on the beaches adjacent to the city.”
St. Denis wrote in an email Sunday that, on Saturday, Cannon Beach police asked about 700 people on the beach to leave, and did the same with about 60 people on Sunday.
“Most were from out of town,” St. Denis wrote, adding that some “had some questions/comments but all were eventually cooperative.”
No arrests were made, St. Denis said, adding that those numbers were “significantly less than we expected had the beach not been closed.”
Worth watching tonight: There's a Seattle contestant on "Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart," which will get you fired up for summer with camping-style food. And she's sharing her recipe for Friendship Bread to make these times seem less distant.
If you're cleaning closets during the stay-home order, you're far from alone. Long lines of cars were waiting when some stores reopened (for donations only) this month. Even CEO Daryl Campbell was stunned: “There is pent-up demand for folks to drop off their stuff. I did not know the degree.”
Sea-Tac is the only major West Coast airport without a mask policy, and some travelers say they've been shocked at how little has been done there to keep the public safe. Big questions surround a mandate that's coming next week.
Behind closed doors, home care workers are taking on personal risks as they play a crucial role for older adults and people with disabilities. Let's not forget these workers and their safety, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes. For Washington's more visible health workers, the days spent in coronavirus "hot zones" are taking a toll, changing their personal lives as well as their jobs.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.