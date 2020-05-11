King County hit a grim milestone this weekend, with 500 COVID-19 deaths confirmed as of late Saturday. Statewide, a total of 931 people have succumbed to the disease, according to new numbers reported Sunday by the state Department of Health.

Of the 73,106 tests so far conducted for the virus among King County residents, 9.6% have been positive, which is higher than the statewide average (6.8% positive out of 248,875 tests conducted), the data shows.

Related Track the spread of the virus across our state and the globe

As weekend temperatures soared into the 80s across the Puget Sound region, the City of Seattle deployed about 70 “park ambassadors” to remind people basking in the sun to keep their distance and not form groups.

In the other Washington, the Trump administration is racing to contain an outbreak inside the White House.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

Advertising