King County hit a grim milestone this weekend, with 500 COVID-19 deaths confirmed as of late Saturday. Statewide, a total of 931 people have succumbed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, according to new numbers reported Sunday by the state Department of Health.

Of the 73,106 tests so far conducted for the virus among King County residents, 9.6% have been positive, which is higher than the statewide average (6.8% positive out of 248,875 tests conducted), the data shows.

As weekend temperatures soared into the 80s across the Puget Sound region, the City of Seattle deployed about 70 “park ambassadors” to remind people basking in the sun not form groups or picnic but to instead “keep it moving,” as signs placed around the parks said.

Vice President Mike Pence self-isolated over the weekend after his spokesperson tested positive for the virus, but he said he planned to return to the White House on Monday. Three other top officials are quarantined after being exposed to the virus at the White House: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

