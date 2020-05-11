King County hit a grim milestone this weekend, with 500 COVID-19 deaths confirmed as of late Saturday. Statewide, a total of 931 people have succumbed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, according to new numbers reported Sunday by the state Department of Health.
Of the 73,106 tests so far conducted for the virus among King County residents, 9.6% have been positive, which is higher than the statewide average (6.8% positive out of 248,875 tests conducted), the data shows.
As weekend temperatures soared into the 80s across the Puget Sound region, the City of Seattle deployed about 70 “park ambassadors” to remind people basking in the sun not form groups or picnic but to instead “keep it moving,” as signs placed around the parks said.
Vice President Mike Pence self-isolated over the weekend after his spokesperson tested positive for the virus, but he said he planned to return to the White House on Monday. Three other top officials are quarantined after being exposed to the virus at the White House: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.
Cannon Beach police ask 700 people to leave over Mother's Day weekend
The city of Cannon Beach, Ore., closed its beaches from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Tuesday, but still still saw plenty of out-of-towners ignoring Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home orders. But the numbers weren’t as bad as they might have been, according to City Manager Bruce St. Denis.
In his May 7 order closing beaches adjacent to Cannon Beach, St. Denis cited local concerns about non-residents flocking to the Oregon coast, even as Oregonians are directed to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“The City of Cannon Beach has experienced an increasing influx of visitors defying the state and local restrictions and not practicing safe social distancing,” St. Denis wrote, “especially on the beaches adjacent to the city.” St. Denis noted that the warm weather, along with the closure of beaches in Seaside, would likely draw visitors from the Portland metro area to Cannon Beach.
St. Denis wrote in an email Sunday that, on Saturday, Cannon Beach police asked about 700 people on the beach to leave, and did the same with about 60 people on Sunday.
“Most were from out of town,” St. Denis wrote, adding that some “had some questions/comments but all were eventually cooperative.”
No arrests were made, St. Denis said, adding that those numbers were “significantly less than we expected had the beach not been closed.”
Worth watching tonight: There's a Seattle contestant on "Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart," which will get you fired up for summer with camping-style food. And she's sharing her recipe for Friendship Bread to make these times seem less distant.
If you're cleaning closets during the stay-home order, you're far from alone. Long lines of cars were waiting when some stores reopened (for donations only) this month. Even CEO Daryl Campbell was stunned: “There is pent-up demand for folks to drop off their stuff. I did not know the degree.”
Sea-Tac is the only major West Coast airport without a mask policy, and some travelers say they've been shocked at how little has been done there to keep the public safe. Big questions surround a mandate that's coming next week.
Behind closed doors, home care workers are taking on personal risks as they play a crucial role for older adults and people with disabilities. Let's not forget these workers and their safety, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes. For Washington's more visible health workers, the days spent in coronavirus "hot zones" are taking a toll, changing their personal lives as well as their jobs.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.