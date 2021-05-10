In India, cases continue to rise, hitting over 22 million confirmed infections and 240,000 deaths, and the pace of giving out vaccines has dropped off.
Global Citizen announced over the weekend that its May 2 Vax Live concert, which featured Eddie Vedder and Foo Fighters alongside President Joe Biden and Prince Harry, brought in $302 million for vaccine equity.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Are your neighbors getting vaccinated against COVID-19? Nearly 70% of King County residents have had at least one jab, and in some local ZIP codes that percentage is in the 80s. But some parts of our region lag notably far behind, FYI Guy writes. And is Vashon Island's reputation as an anti-vax hotbed a thing of the past? Take an area-by-area look.
The pandemic upended Washingtonians' lives so badly that more residents died of drug overdoses in 2020 than in any other year in at least a decade. And many more people reached out for help with addiction problems. (Here's where to get help for yourself or a loved one.)
China is drawing a line atop Mount Everestto prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers coming up from Nepal, where cases are surging.