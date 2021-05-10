In India, cases continue to rise, hitting over 22 million confirmed infections and 240,000 deaths, and the pace of giving out vaccines has dropped off.
Global Citizen announced over the weekend that its May 2 Vax Live concert, which featured Eddie Vedder and Foo Fighters alongside President Joe Biden and Prince Harry, brought in $302 million for vaccine equity.
Cautious cuddling? England to OK hugs as lockdown eases
In England, it’s going to be time to hug again.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give the go-ahead for that much-missed human contact when he announces the next round of lockdown easing later Monday in the wake of a sharp fall in new coronavirus infections.
The U.K. is now recording around 2,000 new coronavirus cases a day, compared with a daily peak of nearly 70,000 in January. Daily deaths have also plummeted with only two recorded on Sunday.
While hugs between households will be allowed again beginning May 17, Johnson is expected to stress that they should be done with care, given concerns about new virus variants that could bypass some of the immunity provided by Britain’s successful vaccination campaign.
Indian virus variant found in Thai travelers from Pakistan
Health authorities in Thailand said Monday they have confirmed the country’s first cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, in a Thai woman and her 4-year-old son who have been in state quarantine since arriving from Pakistan.
The finding comes as Thailand battles a new wave of the coronavirus that began at the beginning of April, originating in upmarket entertainment venues in Bangkok and spawning clusters in several crowded slum communities. Many of the recent cases involve the British variant of the virus, which is more infectious than the original form found last year.
Thailand banned travelers from India, other than Thai citizens, starting on May 1 in response to a massive outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the South Asian nation that began in early April. India has reported more than 22.6 million infections, second only to the United States, and more than 246,000 deaths. Both figures are widely believed to be undercounts.
Are your neighbors getting vaccinated against COVID-19? Nearly 70% of King County residents have had at least one jab, and in some local ZIP codes that percentage is in the 80s. But some parts of our region lag notably far behind, FYI Guy writes. And is Vashon Island's reputation as an anti-vax hotbed a thing of the past? Take an area-by-area look.
The pandemic upended Washingtonians' lives so badly that more residents died of drug overdoses in 2020 than in any other year in at least a decade. And many more people reached out for help with addiction problems. (Here's where to get help for yourself or a loved one.)
China is drawing a line atop Mount Everestto prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers coming up from Nepal, where cases are surging.