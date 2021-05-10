In India, cases continue to rise, hitting over 22 million confirmed infections and 240,000 deaths, and the pace of giving out vaccines has dropped off.

Global Citizen announced over the weekend that its May 2 Vax Live concert, which featured Eddie Vedder and Foo Fighters alongside President Joe Biden and Prince Harry, brought in $302 million for vaccine equity.

A survey is bringing new understanding of vaccine hesitancy among Alaskans. And Mother’s Day in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic made for some teary reunions among the newly vaccinated.

