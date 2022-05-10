Health experts were left wondering about the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, after a small number of patients saw their symptoms return several days after completing the five-day pill treatment.

Meanwhile, Shanghai entered its seventh week in lockdown as pandemic restrictions continued heightening in Beijing.

Videos showing health care workers in hazmat suits dragging people who had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 from their homes circulated through Chinese social media before they were taken down.

