Health experts were left wondering about the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, after a small number of patients saw their symptoms return several days after completing the five-day pill treatment.
Videos showing health care workers in hazmat suits dragging people who had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 from their homes circulated through Chinese social media before they were taken down.
Norway discards COVID-19 vaccines as supplies exceed demand
Norwegian health authorities said Tuesday that the country has a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines and has already discarded more than 137,000 doses because there is declining demand in low-income countries.
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said it plans a further disposal of doses if global demand does not change. In Norway there is high vaccine coverage while globally a demand for donations has fallen.
Earlier this month, health officials in neighboring Denmark said that 1.1 million excess COVID-19 vaccines would be discarded because their expiration date is near, and efforts to donate them to developing countries have failed.