All passengers traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be required to wear cloth face coverings starting May 18 to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Port of Seattle announced Saturday evening. The requirement also applies to airport workers, including Port of Seattle employees, and airport visitors who aren’t flying. People who can’t tolerate facial coverings for medical reasons, as well as very young children, will be exempt.

Some Washington residents say they’ve been subjected to threats and harassment after reporting businesses possibly violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order. The threats came after some groups hostile to the coronavirus restrictions, including the Washington Three Percenters, publicized the names, emails and phone numbers of complainants – information obtained through public records.

More cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, are confirmed every day. The Washington State Department of Health announced 286 new cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 16,674. In total, 921 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease as of Friday.

So far, 242,989 tests for the illness have been conducted in Washington, according to the latest data released by the Washington State Department of Health. Approximately 6.9% of them have come back positive.

In King County, 84 new cases were reported Saturday, including four deaths, bringing total cases to 6,947, including 491 deaths.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday.

