All passengers traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be required to wear cloth face coverings starting May 18 to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Port of Seattle announced Saturday evening. The requirement also applies to airport workers, including Port of Seattle employees, and airport visitors who aren’t flying. People who can’t tolerate facial coverings for medical reasons, as well as very young children, will be exempt.
Some Washington residents say they’ve been subjected to threats and harassment after reporting businesses possibly violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order. The threats came after some groups hostile to the coronavirus restrictions, including the Washington Three Percenters, publicized the names, emails and phone numbers of complainants – information obtained through public records.
More cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, are confirmed every day. The Washington State Department of Health announced 286 new cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 16,674. In total, 921 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease as of Friday.
So far, 242,989 tests for the illness have been conducted in Washington, according to the latest data released by the Washington State Department of Health. Approximately 6.9% of them have come back positive.
In King County, 84 new cases were reported Saturday, including four deaths, bringing total cases to 6,947, including 491 deaths.
France mandates face masks, while continuing to ban the burqa
PARIS – France, the originator of the burqa ban, has done more than any other Western nation over the past decade to resist face coverings in public. But as the country begins to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown on Monday, face masks are mandatory.
People are required to wear masks in high schools and on public transportation – or risk being fined. Shopkeepers also have the right to ask customers to wear masks or to please leave. Artificial-intelligence-integrated video cameras will be monitoring overall compliance on the Paris Metro.
All this has been accepted with little commentary or controversy. A recent BFMTV poll found that 94 percent of people in France supported wearing masks. That France has reported more than 26,000 coronavirus deaths no doubt contributes to that acceptance.
From working in the coronavirus ‘hot zone’ to protecting their families, Washington health professionals reveal their struggles
It’s been just over two months since Washington’s health care providers began taking care of COVID-19 patients. Those on the front line — from a Wenatchee nurse whose future in the U.S. is uncertain despite her work here, to a Mandarin-speaking Kirkland doctor who reached out to colleagues in China to learn from their experiences, to a Seattle respiratory therapist who speaks of her “passion for being here” despite a predawn hour’s commute from Puyallup — have faced the unknown and survived a peak that in this state was not as overwhelming as feared.
But coronavirus patients continue to come, with roughly 400 in hospitals statewide last week. Trying to keep them alive, yet in many cases watching them die, has brought what EvergreenHealth Medical Center’s Dr. Audrey Young calls a “huge mix of emotions.”
Newspaper carrier and her daughter deliver The Seattle Times — and free masks for coronavirus protection
The only contact Theresa Collins ever had with her newspaper carrier was just that: the paper, rolled up at the bottom of her driveway, every morning, for more than two decades.
Then one day last month, a note fluttered out of the newspaper. It was from Gina Singer, who, with her daughter, Brittany, had been working this Mason Lake route for years. If you needed a mask to protect yourself during the coronavirus pandemic, the Singers wrote, we’re happy to make you one. Let us know how many and what color. No charge.
It was just what the couple needed. In addition to caring for her husband, Eddie, who suffered a massive stroke 16 years ago, Theresa Collins has lung issues of her own. Going out for anything felt like she was bringing trouble back with it.
Parents gamble on virtual schools amid coronavirus closures. Who stands to gain?
Hundreds of families are turning to these schools, some in fear their children will slip backward as school building closures drag into summer.
Virtual schools were poised to step in. And they have. Like traditional schools, virtual programs are paid for by taxpayers. This includes schools managed by for-profit companies: WAVA is one of two virtual schools here operated by Virginia-based K12 Inc. The publicly traded company is a titan in the for-profit online education world. It runs about 70 online schools in 30 states, and has about 120,000 full-time students in its public programs.
In Yakima County, tensions grow as some want life back to normal while agricultural workers want more protection amid coronavirus
YAKIMA – Several hundred people gathered May 1 on a lawn near the county courthouse to call for the easing of stay-at-home restrictions imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee. They stood shoulder to shoulder, many not wearing masks. They carried American flags and a yellow one that declared “Don’t Tread on Me.”
“Most of us just want to get on with our lives… Nobody is asking for anything special. Go back to work,” declared Jason White, a Yakima city councilman who has garnered support from some local business owners with strident calls to get their doors reopened to customers.
Days later, a rebellion of a different sort unfolded as some 50 men and women walked off the job Thursday at an apple packing plant north of Yakima. They cited a scarcity of masks, and bore placards crafted from cardboard boxes calling for hazard pay as they labor through the pandemic.
These two protests reflect the escalating tensions in a Central Washington county that has emerged as a key battleground in ongoing state efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Cases here have surged in recent weeks amid growing unease in the agricultural workforce and vocal protests against Inslee’s policies.
Bus cuts, delayed projects, rider fear: Coronavirus will bring years of pain for transit agencies
Before the coronavirus pandemic, King County Metro was defying a trend.
As fewer people rode buses in cities all over America, riders were flocking to board here. Metro couldn’t hire and train drivers fast enough and didn’t have enough space at its maintenance bases to keep up with demand.
All that has changed.
The coronavirus outbreak has decimated ridership, kept some drivers and other employees at home sick or worried about exposure and pushed the agency into crisis-planning mode. Across the Puget Sound region, the same story is playing out at agency after agency.
It could take years for Washington state’s economy to rebound from coronavirus crash
By almost every indicator — from lost jobs and shuttered businesses to manufacturing slowdowns and falling tax revenues — the economic damage from the pandemic has been so much worse than expected that some economists are now drawing comparisons, not to earlier recessions, but to natural disasters, whose economic impacts can be particularly hard to overcome.
