There’s little hope King County can avoid retreating to the more restrictive Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan under his COVID-19 rules, Public Health – Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Friday. Bars, restaurants, retail stores and gyms must reduce indoor capacity from 50% to 25% capacity, among other shifts, should an assessment on Monday declare the county no longer qualifies for Phase 3. Any changes would take effect Friday.
Washington has logged more than 182 coronavirus outbreaks in school buildings this school year, with a slim majority of school-linked infections in children and teenagers age 18 and younger, according to a new Department of Health report released Friday afternoon. The findings generally fit with previous government reports about COVID-19 in Washington schools: a narrow majority of those who tested positive were children or young adults. And a majority of outbreaks involved a small number of cases, usually two to three, and sprung up in schools that were using in-person or hybrid learning models.
Vaccine companies and the U.S. government snubbed WHO initiative to scale up global manufacturing
Last May, the World Health Organization launched an effort to train dozens of pharmaceutical manufacturers in Latin America, Asia and Africa to increase worldwide production of vaccines once they came on the market.
But the program, known as the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, or C-TAP, has been stymied by Pfizer's and Moderna's refusal to participate -- leaving dozens of mostly poor countries without a reliable supply of COVID-19 vaccines.
The dire situation could have been avoided, experts say.
“The sole reason these vaccines aren’t being produced widely by other makers is because these companies [Pfizer and Moderna] don’t want to give up their monopoly,” said Matthew Kavanagh, the director of the Global Health Policy and Governance Initiative at Georgetown’s O’Neill Institute.
Amid a cresting wave of new COVID-19 cases that has sickened younger adults, many parts of Oregon are headed back into more lockdown restrictions.
On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown placed 15 counties in an “extreme risk” category, banning indoor dining at restaurants and limiting the number of patrons at gyms. She said the return to restrictions could save hundreds of lives and prevent as many as 450 hospitalizations over the next three weeks.
She imposed the restrictions after cases rose by 51% in two weeks, the fastest increase in the nation, and hospitalizations jumped by more than a third. As cases declined in much of the rest of the country, Oregon lurched in the opposite direction.
Inslee relaxes mask guidelines for long-term care facilities
In an attempt to counter what Gov. Jay Inslee's office called "stark social isolation" in long-term care facilities, fully vaccinated residents can meet with one another and participate in group activities without masks according to new guidance from the state.
The change comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many Washington counties. Long-term care facilities have been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.