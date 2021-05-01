There’s little hope King County can avoid retreating to the more restrictive Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan under his COVID-19 rules, Public Health – Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Friday. Bars, restaurants, retail stores and gyms must reduce indoor capacity from 50% to 25% capacity, among other shifts, should an assessment on Monday declare the county no longer qualifies for Phase 3. Any changes would take effect Friday.

Washington has logged more than 182 coronavirus outbreaks in school buildings this school year, with a slim majority of school-linked infections in children and teenagers age 18 and younger, according to a new Department of Health report released Friday afternoon. The findings generally fit with previous government reports about COVID-19 in Washington schools: a narrow majority of those who tested positive were children or young adults. And a majority of outbreaks involved a small number of cases, usually two to three, and sprung up in schools that were using in-person or hybrid learning models.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.