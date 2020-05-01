State and local governments continue to struggle under the weight of pandemic-induced costs, and are seeking up to $1 trillion in federal aid to avoid layoffs, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. On Mercer Island, where city officials project they’ll end the year with a $5.6 million deficit, more than 60 city employees have been laid off.
Gov. Jay Inslee will speak at 2:30 p.m. on how he’ll extend Washington’s stay-home order and what the economic reopening will look like.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.
Social worker Rocío Luquero braves the pandemic to help some of Seattle's most vulnerable children, delivering food and guiding families to resources. Other essential workers bag our groceries. They tend to the sick and dying. They drive. They prepare our food.
Patients struggle to get UW’s antibody test amid suspicions, misinformation
Was it COVID-19 that sickened Lisa Roberts and killed her brother?
UW's virology lab is performing blood tests in an effort to determine whether people were infected, but Roberts and others have had trouble getting their primary care doctors and clinics to order the test.
The troubles come as antibody tests are at the center of political and scientific debates over their reliability.
The number of Seattle-area households behind on their mortgages rose nearly three times faster than the U.S. average as coronavirus spread. Home-sales activity, though, appears to be rebounding after a major slide. If you need emergency aid, here's where to find it.
Senior White House officials pushed U.S. spy agencies to hunt for evidence to support an unsubstantiated theory that a government lab in Wuhan, China, was the origin of the pandemic, according to current and former U.S. officials. The U.S. is crafting possible retaliatory actions against China for its handling of the pandemic.
Boeing is telling the government "no thanks." The plane maker sold $25 billion of bonds to eliminate the need for federal aid and the strings that would be attached to it.
Bill Gates is standing tall on COVID-19 at a time when leadership is rare in our "fractious, divided republic," columnist Jon Talton writes. He contrasts the world’s second-richest person's actions with what the richest one is doing.
