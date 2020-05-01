By

State and local governments continue to struggle under the weight of pandemic-induced costs, and are seeking up to $1 trillion in federal aid to avoid layoffs, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. On Mercer Island, where city officials project they’ll end the year with a $5.6 million deficit, more than 60 city employees have been laid off.

Newly available federal benefits helped draw more than 145,000 new unemployment claims in Washington state last week, pushing the state’s total to nearly three-quarters of a million. Seattle-area households are falling behind on their mortgages, and the idea of a rent strike has traction here and elsewhere. 

Gov. Jay Inslee will speak at 2:30 p.m. on how he’ll extend Washington’s stay-home order and what the economic reopening will look like.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday afternoon.

Lives of essential workers

Essential worker Rocío Luquero, a social worker for the Seattle World School, delivers food to Rosa Ajanel, who gave birth last week. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
"My heart was racing for three weeks."

Social worker Rocío Luquero braves the pandemic to help some of Seattle's most vulnerable children, delivering food and guiding families to resources. Other essential workers bag our groceries. They tend to the sick and dying. They drive. They prepare our food.

As they fight on the front lines of a pandemic they never expected to face, a few of these workers share how it’s changing their lives, and what they want you to know.

Patients struggle to get UW’s antibody test amid suspicions, misinformation

Lisa Roberts sits inside her deceased brother’s Dodge Challenger on Thursday. Lisa and her brother, Eric Braunberger, who lived together, felt sick in January. He died April 8 without being tested for COVID-19. Roberts has recovered; she has an appointment for a test next week. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Was it COVID-19 that sickened Lisa Roberts and killed her brother?

UW's virology lab is performing blood tests in an effort to determine whether people were infected, but Roberts and others have had trouble getting their primary care doctors and clinics to order the test.

The troubles come as antibody tests are at the center of political and scientific debates over their reliability.

Read the full story here.

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home

Bored at home? Perhaps treat yourself to some takeout. Our food critics really liked the takeout options at Homer. For instance, these lamb ribs with cumin, pear, pistachio and mint. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
A new month brings new things to do at home.

Here are our top ideas for weekend fun, and our staffers' favorite TV shows to match your mood, whether you need comfort or a laugh. (Or both. Or gourmet Doritos.)

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Seattle houses seen from Queen Anne’s Ella Bailey Park on Sunday, Feb. 2. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
The number of Seattle-area households behind on their mortgages rose nearly three times faster than the U.S. average as coronavirus spread. Home-sales activity, though, appears to be rebounding after a major slide. If you need emergency aid, here's where to find it.

Mom-and-pops and corporate giants alike are struggling to pay the rent in Seattle as the real-estate world is wracked by coronavirus impacts.

Thousands of Amazon employees can keep working from home until at least October. This raises the prospect that one of Seattle’s busiest neighborhoods could be largely deserted for another five months. And sales are way up, Amazon reported yesterday, but coronavirus costs may soon wipe out profit.

Early test results suggest a widespread outbreak at Washington state's biggest beef plant, which largely shut down last week.

This is the 1,400-employee Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Wallula, in Walla Walla County, where the novel coronavirus is spreading. (GREG LEHMAN / Walla Walla Union Bulletin)
Senior White House officials pushed U.S. spy agencies to hunt for evidence to support an unsubstantiated theory that a government lab in Wuhan, China, was the origin of the pandemic, according to current and former U.S. officials. The U.S. is crafting possible retaliatory actions against China for its handling of the pandemic.

Four out of five restaurants may not reopen on the other end of the coronavirus crisis, owners say. Critic Bethany Jean Clement looks at what we stand to lose in Seattle, and what we need to rethink.

Macy’s plans to reopen all of its 775 stores in six to eight weeks, starting Monday. The company is describing what a pandemic-era shopping experience might look like.

Boeing is telling the government "no thanks." The plane maker sold $25 billion of bonds to eliminate the need for federal aid and the strings that would be attached to it.

Bill Gates is standing tall on COVID-19 at a time when leadership is rare in our "fractious, divided republic," columnist Jon Talton writes. He contrasts the world’s second-richest person's actions with what the richest one is doing.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

