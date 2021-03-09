We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
If you've had your vaccine, the CDC has a message for you: You can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without a mask or social distancing. The new guidance, which also addresses coming together with unvaccinated people (like grandkids), is a hopeful glimpse of the pandemic's next phase. Here's a quick look at what vaccinated people should and shouldn't do.
The Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe and the Port Angeles School District created a unique learning center after the pandemic hit, wrapping kids in normalcy and helping raise their grades. Now they're planning to keep it open beyond the pandemic. Take a look inside; the photos are lovely.
The "happiest place on Earth" is awfully unhappy for workers these days. Disney World employees are getting spit on, yelled at and pushed as they try to enforce COVID-19 safety rules.
