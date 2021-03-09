Washington health care providers as of Monday had administered more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December, a significant milestone as the state’s vaccination rollout continues. As spring approaches, however, colleges around the country are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage partying that could spread the virus.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control announced Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

