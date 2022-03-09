U.S. residents can order a second round of four free COVID-19 tests per household through the program President Joe Biden unveiled in January.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organization expert group announced it is recommending urgent and broad access to booster shots, a shift from the U.N. agency’s insistence last year that COVID-19 boosters contributed to vaccine inequity and were not necessary for healthy people.

WHO said it is recommending the use of boosters for countries that have adequate COVID-19 vaccine supplies and have the resources to protect the most vulnerable to the virus.

