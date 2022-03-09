By
 

U.S. residents can order a second round of four free COVID-19 tests per household through the program President Joe Biden unveiled in January.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organization expert group announced it is recommending urgent and broad access to booster shots, a shift from the U.N. agency’s insistence last year that COVID-19 boosters contributed to vaccine inequity and were not necessary for healthy people.

WHO said it is recommending the use of boosters for countries that have adequate COVID-19 vaccine supplies and have the resources to protect the most vulnerable to the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Navigating the pandemic

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington K-12 students shouldn't be required to get vaccines, a state advisory group says. Members are split; here's their reasoning. While we wait for a final answer on that, is it too risky for kids to unmask at school and day care when mandates lift? Experts are sharing their perspectives.

Hawaii is becoming the last to lift its mask mandate.

If you know of a Seattle-area restaurant or bar that's planning to keep COVID rules in place, we'd like to hear from you as we compile a list.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories