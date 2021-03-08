By

As vaccinations start to beat back the pandemic, the U.S. is gripped with tensions and tradeoffs over how fast to try to go back to pre-coronavirus life.

Theaters reopened in New York City over the weekend, but audiences were sparse. Frontline workers in restaurants worry about their safety as some states ease mask rules. In Yakima, a return to in-person classes has improved grades and mental health for students.

Meanwhile, in Idaho, anti-maskers encouraged their children to burn masks at the state capitol even as more than 500,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

More people are eligible for vaccines now, but more than 100,000 older adults in King County still haven't gotten their doses — and some groups are far less likely than others to have been vaccinated. But there's a ray of hope: More shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may come sooner than expected. You can get help finding your shot(s) with our guide to vaccination.

We may never reach herd immunity — but it probably doesn’t matter, according to Dr. Jeffrey Duchin of Public Health — Seattle & King County. He and others explain what will matter now that virus variants have "kicked the can" further out of reach, with modeling suggesting Washington is particularly vulnerable to a fourth wave.

Those fever scanners that schools and workplaces are using to fight COVID-19 can be wildly inaccurate, researchers have found. The FDA has issued an alert.

"How did she get a vaccine?!" Envy, condemnation and guilt are spreading, fueled by unequal access and confusing rules, and this hasn't been helped by a few terrible errors in judgment that went viral. Here's how some vaccine recipients wrestled with their decisions.

Excited travelers are heading out on "vaxications" after they get their shots, though public health experts are sounding notes of caution about this. As many other Americans wait for vaccines before traveling, the world is bracing for the floodgates to swing open: Disneyland and California's other theme parks are mapping their reopening, and the European Union is planning a digital vaccine passport.



