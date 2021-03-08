As vaccinations start to beat back the pandemic, the U.S. is gripped with tensions and tradeoffs over how fast to try to go back to pre-coronavirus life.

Theaters reopened in New York City over the weekend, but audiences were sparse. Frontline workers in restaurants worry about their safety as some states ease mask rules. In Yakima, a return to in-person classes has improved grades and mental health for students.

Meanwhile, in Idaho, anti-maskers encouraged their children to burn masks at the state capitol even as more than 500,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

