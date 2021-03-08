We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
We may never reach herd immunity — but it probably doesn’t matter, according to Dr. Jeffrey Duchin of Public Health — Seattle & King County. He and others explain what will matter now that virus variants have "kicked the can" further out of reach, with modeling suggesting Washington is particularly vulnerable to a fourth wave.
Those fever scanners that schools and workplaces are using to fight COVID-19 can be wildly inaccurate, researchers have found. The FDA has issued an alert.
"How did she get a vaccine?!" Envy, condemnation and guilt are spreading, fueled by unequal access and confusing rules, and this hasn't been helped by a few terrible errors in judgment that went viral. Here's how some vaccine recipients wrestled with their decisions.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.