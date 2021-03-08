By

As vaccinations start to beat back the pandemic, the U.S. is gripped with tensions and tradeoffs over how fast to try to go back to pre-coronavirus life.

Theaters reopened in New York City over the weekend, but audiences were sparse. Frontline workers in restaurants worry about their safety as some states ease mask rules. In Yakima, a return to in-person classes has improved grades and mental health for students.

Meanwhile, in Idaho, anti-maskers encouraged their children to burn masks at the state capitol even as more than 500,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Local pharmacists step up in COVID-19 vaccination effort

Local pharmacy owners are filling in the gaps as federal, state and county authorities across the country struggle to ramp up vaccinations vital to crushing the COVID-19 pandemic. In some small towns across the U.S., an independent pharmacy is the only local place where residents can get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The hope is that local pharmacies will now play a key role in getting more Americans inoculated. They have become vaccine providers by applying to state health officials and the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, which has been distributing vaccine to networks of independently owned pharmacies, as well as the big national chains.

The Biden administration’s coronavirus coordinator, Jeff Zients, said at the start of the program last month about 6,500 pharmacies would receive a total of 1 million doses, with more pharmacies joining the program as vaccine production increases.

—The Associated Press
Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

FILE – This file photo released July. 19, 2020 on the official Facebook page of Syrian Presidency, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and his wife Asma voting at a polling station in the parliamentary elections, in Damascus, Syria. The office of Syrian President Bashar Assad said Monday, March 8, 2021 that Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus and are both doing well. In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they felt minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. (Syrian Presidency via AP, File)
Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness.

In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, who is 10 years younger and announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will continue to work from home where they will isolate between two to three weeks.

Syria, which marks 10 years of war next week, has recorded nearly 16,000 virus cases in government-held parts of the country, including 1,063 deaths. But the numbers are believed to be much higher with limited amounts of PCR tests being done, particularly in areas of northern Syria outside government control.

—The Associated Press

Alaska governor recovering from virus, promotes vaccine

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he is feeling better after contracting the coronavirus last month.

The Republican governor said last Friday that while his voice still gets slightly hoarse if he talks for too long, his other symptoms are now mild.

He said he had a bad headache, fever, chills and body aches for a several days.

There have been more than 56,000 coronavirus cases and 301 virus-related deaths in Alaska as of last Friday, according to data from the state Department of Health and Social Services.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

More people are eligible for vaccines now, but more than 100,000 older adults in King County still haven't gotten their doses — and some groups are far less likely than others to have been vaccinated. But there's a ray of hope: More shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may come sooner than expected. You can get help finding your shot(s) with our guide to vaccination.

We may never reach herd immunity — but it probably doesn’t matter, according to Dr. Jeffrey Duchin of Public Health — Seattle & King County. He and others explain what will matter now that virus variants have "kicked the can" further out of reach, with modeling suggesting Washington is particularly vulnerable to a fourth wave.

Those fever scanners that schools and workplaces are using to fight COVID-19 can be wildly inaccurate, researchers have found. The FDA has issued an alert.

"How did she get a vaccine?!" Envy, condemnation and guilt are spreading, fueled by unequal access and confusing rules, and this hasn't been helped by a few terrible errors in judgment that went viral. Here's how some vaccine recipients wrestled with their decisions.

Excited travelers are heading out on "vaxications" after they get their shots, though public health experts are sounding notes of caution about this. As many other Americans wait for vaccines before traveling, the world is bracing for the floodgates to swing open: Disneyland and California's other theme parks are mapping their reopening, and the European Union is planning a digital vaccine passport.



—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

