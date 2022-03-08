AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, a treatment consisting of a pair of antibody injections meant to prevent COVID-19, has proven to be effective for people who remain highly vulnerable to the virus even when fully vaccinated.

But the treatment is hard to come by and remains largely inaccessible to many people due to scant awareness and a complicated process for allocating the treatment’s limited supplies.

Meanwhile, Moderna signed with Kenyan government officials to establish the drug company’s first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa. The announcement comes as several African countries report that less than 5% of their populations have been vaccinated due to limited supplies and other difficulties.

