AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, a treatment consisting of a pair of antibody injections meant to prevent COVID-19, has proven to be effective for people who remain highly vulnerable to the virus even when fully vaccinated.

But the treatment is hard to come by and remains largely inaccessible to many people due to scant awareness and a complicated process for allocating the treatment’s limited supplies.

Meanwhile, Moderna signed with Kenyan government officials to establish the drug company’s first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa. The announcement comes as several African countries report that less than 5% of their populations have been vaccinated due to limited supplies and other difficulties.

Masks are dropping in many schools across the U.S., but worries persist. In a preview for Washington state, a complicated mix of emotions was on display yesterday as New York City kids turned up with naked faces for the first time. With changes ahead here in Washington, this guide to deciding whether to unmask has a helpful section on masks at school.

COVID-19 may cause changes in the brain, according to new research involving mostly people who had mild infections.

COVID has now been found in 29 kinds of animals, which has scientists concerned. Three explain what the latest findings mean.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

