The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.
Meanwhile, U.S. mask makers are going out of business. The small U.S. mask manufacturers are in dire straits — if they haven’t gone out of business already.
China seeing new surge in cases despite ‘zero tolerance’
China is seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the vast country, despite its draconian “zero tolerance” approach to dealing with outbreaks.
The mainland on Monday reported 214 new cases of infection over the previous 24 hours, with the most, 69, in the southern province of Guangdong bordering on Hong Kong, which has been recording tens of thousands of cases per day.
Another 54 cases were reported in the Jilin province, more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) to the north, and 46 in the eastern province Shandong.
In his annual report to the national legislature Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang said China needs to “constantly refine epidemic containment” but gave no indication Beijing might ease the highly touted “zero tolerance” strategy.
Li called for accelerating vaccine development and “strengthening epidemic controls” in cities where travelers and goods arrive from abroad.
The COVID-19 death toll surpassed 6 million people today as we enter the pandemic's third year. Those are officially reported deaths; the true toll may be nearly four times higher. And some places are just now experiencing their first outbreaks. Here are some of the lives we've lost in Washington state.
Don't chuck your mask — many places will still require them. Washington state and Puget Sound-area counties are dropping mask and vaccine rules this month, but many local arts organizations aren't. Here's what you need to know about the requirements to get into movie theaters, museums, bookstores and music events this spring.
A preventive treatment can protect vulnerable peoplefrom COVID-19, but many of those people — and even their doctors — don't know it exists.
Meet Mask Nerd, a COVID superhero who uses science and silliness to rescue you from bad masks. Aaron Collins has catapulted to fame from his laughably humble lab with witty videos on the results of his more than 500 experiments.