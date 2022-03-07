With Washington indoor masks mandates are scheduled to end on March 12, state infectious-disease experts share their thoughts about this “natural experiment.”

The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

Meanwhile, U.S. mask makers are going out of business. The small U.S. mask manufacturers are in dire straits — if they haven’t gone out of business already.

