More than 28 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but they’ll have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do.

In Washington, King County health officials received good news Friday about the availability of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which could help more quickly vaccinate the more than 100,000 elders awaiting doses. And in Snohomish County, a downtown Everett arena has been transformed into the county’s fifth mass vaccination location.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.