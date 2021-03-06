More than 28 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but they’ll have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do.
In Washington, King County health officials received good news Friday about the availability of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which could help more quickly vaccinate the more than 100,000 elders awaiting doses. And in Snohomish County, a downtown Everett arena has been transformed into the county’s fifth mass vaccination location.
As British companies move to mandate coronavirus vaccines for employees, discrimination fears mount
Some British companies are planning to give their workers a stark choice this year: Accept the coronavirus vaccine or lose your job.
Labor rights groups have come out against the policy, dubbed “jabs for jobs,” arguing that mandatory vaccines would not stop the spread of the virus but could lead to discrimination on socio-economic and ethnic grounds.
“A ‘no jab, no job’ approach will be counterproductive,” said Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union, a Swiss-based group that represents more than 2 million service workers worldwide. “To make workplaces safer, employers cannot take shortcuts, and that is what these proposals are.”
In Britain, two private elderly care home companies, employing more than 20,000 people between them, have said they will require vaccinations for staff, citing concerns about the spread of the virus in a sector that has seen a large proportion of covid-19 deaths.
Care UK announced last week that vaccinations would be required for any new staffers. Another firm, Barchester, announced shortly before that it expect all workers to be vaccinated by April 23, though it said that there would likely be an exemptions for pregnant staff.
Supporters of the “jabs for jobs” policies in care homes have pointed to the reports of low uptake of the vaccine among elderly care home staff, which stood at around 52% in London last week, according to government officials.
Open spaces, no pharmacies: rural US confronts vaccine void
SURRY, Va. (AP) — When Charlome Pierce searched where her 96-year-old father could get a COVID-19 vaccine in January, she found zero options anywhere near their home in Virginia. The lone medical clinic in Surry County had none, and the last pharmacy in an area with roughly 6,500 residents and more land mass than Chicago closed years ago.
To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg. Others drove more than an hour past farms and woodlands – the county got its first stoplight in 2007 – to reach a medical facility offering the vaccine.
At one point, Pierce heard about a state-run vaccination event 45 minutes away, No more appointments were available, which perhaps was for the best: the wait there reportedly could last up to seven hours.
“That would have been a daunting task,” she said, citing her father’s health conditions and frequent need to use the bathroom. “I could not have had him sit in a car and wait for something that might happen. We’re not in a Third World country.”
As the nation’s campaign against the coronavirus moves from mass inoculation sites to drugstores and doctors’ offices, getting vaccinated remains a challenge for residents of “pharmacy deserts,” communities without pharmacies or well-equipped health clinics. To improve access, the federal government has partnered with 21 companies that run free-standing pharmacies or pharmacy services inside grocery stores and other locations.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The Senate began a "vote-a-thon" shortly before midnight Friday to vote on amendments to a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package. Democrats are hoping for final passage around midday Saturday to send the bill back to the House then to President Joe Biden.
Black and Latino residents in King County ages 65 and older are the least likely in their age group to be vaccinated as the state continues to grapple with a vaccine shortage. Black, Latino, Native American and Pacific Islanders have been hardest hit by the pandemic, and have the highest levels of hospitalizations and comorbidity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported that counties opening restaurants for on-site dining indoors or outdoors saw a rise in daily infections about six weeks later. The study does not prove cause and effect, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday "we would advocate for policies, certainly while we’re at this plateau of a high number of cases, that would listen to that public health science.”
Long-term care facilities are facing a question of whether to require their employees to be vaccinated. The federal Equal Opportunity Employment Commission has indicated employers can likely require the vaccine with health and religious exemptions.
The spread of coronavirus variants and reopenings are driving an increase in COVID-19 cases across Europe, which recorded 1 million new cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week.
