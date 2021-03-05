With federal COVID-19 vaccine shipments on the rise, Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday expanded the list of Washingtonians eligible for doses in the coming weeks to more groups of people, including law enforcement, public transit and grocery workers.
On the downside, after this week’s initial shipment of 60,900 Johnson & Johnson doses, Washington won’t receive any more of the third vaccine to gain federal emergency use authorization for another three weeks.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
COVID-19’s death toll in northern Italy was staggering. Did air pollution play a role?
When Chiara Geroldi takes off her makeup at night, she can see the pollution that comes off with it. Her terrace is full of dust that needs to be swept constantly, and her hair gets dirty faster outside.
“Bergamo is a highly polluted area,” said Geroldi, 50, who works as an archivist. “It’s a very industrial city. The air isn’t good here, especially in winter.”
For decades, Bergamo and other picturesque cities in the Po River Valley in northern Italy have suffered some of the worst air quality in Europe. Pollution has long been considered a leading cause of cancer in the area, which is full of factories and highways crowded with trucks hauling commercial goods. Many of the homes are off the main gas grid, meaning that, in winter, wood-burning and pellet stoves release particulate matter into the stagnant air.
Now, scientists are investigating whether one longstanding health crisis has played a role in making a new one worse. Early research suggests that long-term exposure to microscopic particles abundant in Bergamo’s dirty air — and that are also in Los Angeles’ — is associated with greater risk of death from COVID-19, which is, after all, a respiratory disease.
When COVID-19 closed Seattle music venues, Sir Mix-A-Lot rolled up his sleeves (and opened his wallet)
Sir Mix-A-Lot was three gigs into a 30-date tour when it happened. One year ago, clubs across the globe, from Seattle to Sydney, began shutting down as the new coronavirus silently ripped around the world.
Unlike most musicians, who make the bulk of their income touring, these days the Seattle rap forefather earns most of his money off royalties. Most musicians, of course, don’t have two platinum albums and a ubiquitous smash synonymous with its era (“Baby Got Back”) under their belt. But Mix knew what an indefinite closure meant for working artists and the folks whose livelihoods depend on live events.
“I knew that … if those clubs died, the next generation, they have nowhere to sharpen their skills,” Mix said. “They don’t have anywhere to go and these are small businesses that helped me. For me to stand idly by and watch these clubs go away, I can’t do that.”
Since the pandemic forced music halls into a financial free fall, coalitions of national and local venues — including the Washington Nightlife Music Association (WANMA) — have warned that without aid, some might not make it to the other side.
As WANMA and its fundraising sibling Keep Music Live have waged public awareness and fundraising campaigns, a number of Seattle music’s heavy hitters have pitched in help in various ways. But none have been as committed and hands-on as Sir Mix-A-Lot.
Many more Washingtonians will become eligible for vaccines in coming weeks, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday. Here's who will be included in the next several stages. The rush for appointments got more crowded this week after vaccinations opened up to teachers, child care workers and veterans of all ages. Our guide offers help with finding a vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson's first vaccine shipment has arrived in Washington state, but don't expect more for weeks. Who will get it? Our FAQ Friday looks at where J&J's vaccine will go and whether it can be used as a second dose after a patient received a different first shot.
Two Northwest dioceses are telling Catholics to avoid the J&J vaccine unless it's the only shot available. Public-health experts disagree with their stance.
The youngest COVID-19 "long-haulers": Doctors are increasingly seeing children with complications that don't go away, from extreme fatigue to loss of smell. Will that last a lifetime?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides rewrote a report to hide nursing homes' death toll from COVID-19, according to interviews and documents.
Get those poor U.S. Senate clerks some water. They had to read the entire 628-page COVID-19 relief bill out loud yesterday, and it took 10 hours. Today, the Senate heads into a voting marathon on the $1.9 trillion package, which includes direct payments for many Americans. Follow along.
