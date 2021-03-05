We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
When COVID-19 closed Seattle music venues, Sir Mix-A-Lot rolled up his sleeves (and opened his wallet)
Sir Mix-A-Lot was three gigs into a 30-date tour when it happened. One year ago, clubs across the globe, from Seattle to Sydney, began shutting down as the new coronavirus silently ripped around the world.
Unlike most musicians, who make the bulk of their income touring, these days the Seattle rap forefather earns most of his money off royalties. Most musicians, of course, don’t have two platinum albums and a ubiquitous smash synonymous with its era (“Baby Got Back”) under their belt. But Mix knew what an indefinite closure meant for working artists and the folks whose livelihoods depend on live events.
“I knew that … if those clubs died, the next generation, they have nowhere to sharpen their skills,” Mix said. “They don’t have anywhere to go and these are small businesses that helped me. For me to stand idly by and watch these clubs go away, I can’t do that.”
Since the pandemic forced music halls into a financial free fall, coalitions of national and local venues — including the Washington Nightlife Music Association (WANMA) — have warned that without aid, some might not make it to the other side.
As WANMA and its fundraising sibling Keep Music Live have waged public awareness and fundraising campaigns, a number of Seattle music’s heavy hitters have pitched in help in various ways. But none have been as committed and hands-on as Sir Mix-A-Lot.
Johnson & Johnson's first vaccine shipment has arrived in Washington state, but don't expect more for weeks. Who will get it? Our FAQ Friday looks at where J&J's vaccine will go and whether it can be used as a second dose after a patient received a different first shot.
Two Northwest dioceses are telling Catholics to avoid the J&J vaccine unless it's the only shot available. Public-health experts disagree with their stance.
The youngest COVID-19 "long-haulers": Doctors are increasingly seeing children with complications that don't go away, from extreme fatigue to loss of smell. Will that last a lifetime?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides rewrote a report to hide nursing homes' death toll from COVID-19, according to interviews and documents.
Get those poor U.S. Senate clerks some water. They had to read the entire 628-page COVID-19 relief bill out loud yesterday, and it took 10 hours. Today, the Senate heads into a voting marathon on the $1.9 trillion package, which includes direct payments for many Americans. Follow along.
—Kris Higginson
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.