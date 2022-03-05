The U.S. will soon run out of money to make sure Americans without health insurance have access to coronavirus treatments at no cost and to cover COVID-19 testing kits unless Congress approves more funding, White House officials warned.
Meanwhile, the nation’s surgeon general formally requested that the major tech platforms submit information about the scope of COVID-19 misinformation on social networks, instant messaging, search engines, crowdsourced and e-commerce platforms.
The pandemic proved ‘shock therapy’ is an essential treatment. Will Washington improve its availability?
Scientific studies suggest electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is a lifesaving procedure for those who need it. But the treatment’s long history of stigma has created significant barriers to getting care. And Washington psychiatrists and ECT patients say the pandemic only further limited access.
During the pandemic, the number of ECT procedures that could be performed were cut in half, in part due to exposure risks and a lack of staffing. This had severe and detrimental implications for many patients, doctors said.
“The decisions I’m making are like I’m in a war where you decide between two people who are actively dying,” Dr. Anna Borisovskaya said. “Who do you save?”