The U.S. will soon run out of money to make sure Americans without health insurance have access to coronavirus treatments at no cost and to cover COVID-19 testing kits unless Congress approves more funding, White House officials warned.

Meanwhile, the nation’s surgeon general formally requested that the major tech platforms submit information about the scope of COVID-19 misinformation on social networks, instant messaging, search engines, crowdsourced and e-commerce platforms.

