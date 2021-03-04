We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
More than 5,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in Washington. Each was more than a number — but the numbers are telling, when you see these graphics of the deaths broken down by age, sex, race and ethnicity, and location. Our Lives Remembered series tells the stories of some of those we've lost.
When can we stop wearing masks? Certainly not yet, President Joe Biden said as he slammed the "Neanderthal thinking" of two governors who suddenly zapped their states' rules. In Dr. Anthony Fauci's eyes, the right moment to drop masks may not come for another year.
“Big smiles shining through their thick masks”:Rant & Rave readers have been lavishing love on the workers who are giving out vaccines.
—Kris Higginson
