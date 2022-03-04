By
 

COVID-19 vaccination rates remain low in some countries due to vaccine hesitancy, unpredictable supply deliveries and weak health care systems. Some countries also lack materials like syringes to inject the shots or ways to keep the vaccines at the right temperature.

Thirteen African countries reported having vaccinated less than 5% of their total population as of late February.

Meanwhile, several states in the U.S. are scrambling to use stockpiled COVID-19 vaccines before they expire. Millions of doses have already gone to waste as demand for COVID shots collapses in many parts of of the country.

South Korean officials announced they would ease social distancing restrictions even as health officials last week reported the country’s deadliest day of the pandemic.

Will local COVID-19 experts yank off their masks when the mandates lift? Two infectious-disease specialists talked with us about their concerns, hopes and the personal choices they'll make. As all of us feel our way through daily mask decisions, it will be important to know the risk level in each Washington county.

Almost 725,000 vaccine doses in Washington have gone to waste as demand falls. The number is far higher in some other states.

Having trouble handling exercise after COVID? Here are experts’ tips on easing back in.

UW sports fans will see fewer COVID requirements at games, but the indoor mask rule is staying for now. And the NFL has dropped all COVID-19 protocols, citing "encouraging trends."

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

