A class-action lawsuit filed by Columbia Legal Services demands COVID-19 vaccines be made immediately available for all people incarcerated in Washington prisons and seeks an order banning direct contact with incarcerated people by Department of Corrections (DOC) employees and contractors who refuse vaccines. The lawsuit alleges the state’s refusal to promptly vaccinate the approximately 15,000 people living in prisons — where the infection rate is more than eight times higher than in the general population — violates the U.S. Constitution’s ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Among the more than 1 million Washingtonians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 102 people in 18 counties have tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after their vaccinations, according to the state Department of Health. Those cases include eight people who have been hospitalized. Two deaths are also being investigated as possible “vaccine breakthrough” cases, the department said. The vaccine breakthrough cases, which the department says are expected with any vaccine, represent .01% of the people who have been fully vaccinated and were tallied since Feb. 1
Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery
After three national lockdowns, London’s tourist attractions and other hospitality businesses are making tentative plans to reopen in mid-May — the earliest the government says international travel can resume. But deep uncertainty about COVID-19 remains.
With quarantine requirements and travel restrictions still in place everywhere and Europe battling a new surge of infections, many are bracing for another bleak year.
For London’s tourism industry, which employs one in seven workers in the capital, the pandemic has been a body blow. With hotels, attractions and leisure shopping in a near-total shutdown, the industry’s contribution to London’s economy plunged from 15.7 billion pounds ($21.6 billion) in 2019 to just 3 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) in the past year, according to VisitBritain, the national tourism agency.
Even national treasures like the Tower of London have struggled. Historic Royal Palaces, a charity that runs the Tower and other heritage attractions, has said it expected a 100 million-pound ($137 million) shortfall because of COVID-19.
Many expect a slow recovery, particularly because London always has been reliant on international tourism. Over half of all consumer spending in the West End — home to the city center’s bustling shops, restaurants, pubs and theaters — typically comes from European and other overseas visitors.
China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar
BEIJING — At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar, health officials said Wednesday.
Five are Chinese citizens are four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a report posted online.
The city of Ruili, with a population of about 210,000 people, said all residents would be tested for COVID-19 and would have to home quarantine for one week. The residential compound where the infections were found has been locked down.
The city also ordered a crackdown on people who cross the border illegally, anyone who shelters them and those who organize such border crossings. It wasn’t immediately clear how the outbreak started.
The government has stepped up border control efforts since the coronavirus outbreak to try to stem the flow of people in both directions. Residents told the AP that government workers have been recruited to do monitoring shifts along the border.
Macron to address the nation as France’s epidemic surges
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to impose new virus restrictions in a televised address to the nation Wednesday night, amid growing pressure to act more boldly to combat surging coronavirus hospitalizations.
Among options he is considering are closing all French schools and banning travel within the country, according to a government official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.
Any such nationwide move would be a departure from the government’s policy in recent months, which has focused on regionalized restrictions. School closures in particular had been seen as a very last resort.
A debate is scheduled in parliament Thursday that will address the virus situation and the new measures.
“The key factor in our decision-making remains the situation in hospitals,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday after Macron hosted his weekly coronavirus strategy meeting and a Cabinet meeting.
Pfizer's vaccine works safely in kids as young as 12, the company announced today, setting the stage for possibly beginning shots before students head back to school in the fall. The study also reported on side effects.
.01% of Washingtonians have tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after vaccination, the state said yesterday. Most of the people with "breakthrough cases" in 18 counties had mild symptoms, but two deaths are being investigated.
No shirt, no shoes, no vax, no service? Vaccine passports are coming and we’re not ready, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Seattle-area residents who’ve been vaccinated are waiting for the rest of the world to catch up, and some are finding that getting their vaccine hasn't lifted away the anxiety of the pandemic: “Re-entry anxiety is a real thing.” Here’s how their lives have changed, and how they haven’t.
