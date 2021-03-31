A class-action lawsuit filed by Columbia Legal Services demands COVID-19 vaccines be made immediately available for all people incarcerated in Washington prisons and seeks an order banning direct contact with incarcerated people by Department of Corrections (DOC) employees and contractors who refuse vaccines. The lawsuit alleges the state’s refusal to promptly vaccinate the approximately 15,000 people living in prisons — where the infection rate is more than eight times higher than in the general population — violates the U.S. Constitution’s ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Among the more than 1 million Washingtonians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 102 people in 18 counties have tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after their vaccinations, according to the state Department of Health. Those cases include eight people who have been hospitalized. Two deaths are also being investigated as possible “vaccine breakthrough” cases, the department said. The vaccine breakthrough cases, which the department says are expected with any vaccine, represent .01% of the people who have been fully vaccinated and were tallied since Feb. 1

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.