Ivermictin, which has been used as an alternative treatment for COVID-19 despite a lack of “strong research,” showed no sign of alleviating the virus, according to recently published large clinical trial results.

As U.S. states continue to close mass COVID-19 test sites and shed mask mandates, health officials warn about an uptick in cases as omicron’s highly transmissible BA.2 variant becomes the dominant strain in the country.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.