Ivermictin, which has been used as an alternative treatment for COVID-19 despite a lack of “strong research,” showed no sign of alleviating the virus, according to recently published large clinical trial results.

As U.S. states continue to close mass COVID-19 test sites and shed mask mandates, health officials warn about an uptick in cases as omicron’s highly transmissible BA.2 variant becomes the dominant strain in the country.

COVID-19 infections are rising in King County as omicron's BA. 2 variant spreads, but the county health officer says this isn't cause for serious alarm. 

The CDC is dropping its warning about cruising, although outbreaks continue to pop up on ships.

