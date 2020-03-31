It’s been about a month since Washington state’s first COVID-19 death turned the nation’s attention to a fast-moving outbreak. In a glimmer of hope, data is showing that social distancing — though resulting in massive economic disruptions — is making a significant difference in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. But “the outbreak will come roaring back, big time” if we ease up on social distancing, health officials say. Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday that he’s prepared to get tougher when enforcing his stay-home order; cases could be referred to the state Attorney General’s Office for possible charges.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Washington, although not as quickly. The state Department of Health announced 586 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 4,896. The state’s confirmed death toll rose to 195, up six from Saturday. The health department hasn’t updated these counts since Sunday, but it has started showing new graphs and charts on its COVID-19 information page to give the public a better understanding of the spread of the disease.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday night.