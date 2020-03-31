It’s been about a month since Washington state’s first COVID-19 death turned the nation’s attention to a fast-moving outbreak. In a glimmer of hope, data is showing that social distancing — though resulting in massive economic disruptions — is making a significant difference in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. But “the outbreak will come roaring back, big time” if we ease up on social distancing, health officials say. Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday that he’s prepared to get tougher when enforcing his stay-home order; cases could be referred to the state Attorney General’s Office for possible charges.
COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Washington, although not as quickly. The state Department of Health announced 586 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 4,896. The state’s confirmed death toll rose to 195, up six from Saturday. The health department hasn’t updated these counts since Sunday, but it has started showing new graphs and charts on its COVID-19 information page to give the public a better understanding of the spread of the disease.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday night.
Schools' first day of mandated remote learning brought confusion, uncertainty — and some fun. Monday was the first day schools were required to provide education services during their closure, and across the region, teachers, parents and students wrestled with this new juggling act. But there are stories of hope and connection, too. We'd like to hear from K-12 students about how the school closures are affecting them.
Thousands of callers are reporting stay-at-home violators in Washington state. The state will turn up the heat on individuals and businesses, Gov. Jay Inslee says. Don't call 911 if you see a business acting badly, though; there's an online complaint form to use instead.
"There's no road map" for helping the dying and their families, isolated from each other at a time where that last human contact is vital. Local doctors and social workers who are trained to help at this moment are doing what they can, and urging families to talk about end-of-life care now.
Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.