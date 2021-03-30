By
 

A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. The report, which is expected to be made public today, is being closely watched since discovering the origins of the virus could help scientists prevent future pandemics — but it’s also extremely sensitive since China bristles at any suggestion that it is to blame for the current one.

Two Seattle coronavirus testing sites at Rainier Beach and West Seattle will continue testing for the disease instead of shifting to only administering vaccinations. Testing was set to end today, but the city decided to keep testing because of a surge of COVID-19 infections in Seattle during the past two weeks. Seattle had 713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the past 14 days, an increase of 245 cases compared to the previous two-week period, when the city experienced 468 new cases.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. 

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A surge of COVID-19 infections in Seattle has zapped the city's plan to switch two testing sites to vaccination stations today. Here's the latest on where to get tested and how to get a vaccine. 

Ninety percent of Americans will be eligible for their shots by April 19, President Joe Biden said yesterday as he expanded the number of vaccine sites. Biden's warning that "we’re giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains" against the virus came after the CDC director, her voice cracking, spoke about her sense of "impending doom." More than a dozen states are opening vaccines to all adults this week, but Washington isn't among them.

How long will vaccines protect us? The answer may vary from person to person. Much is unknown, but researchers are finding some clues. 

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

