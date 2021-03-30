A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. The report, which is expected to be made public today, is being closely watched since discovering the origins of the virus could help scientists prevent future pandemics — but it’s also extremely sensitive since China bristles at any suggestion that it is to blame for the current one.

Two Seattle coronavirus testing sites at Rainier Beach and West Seattle will continue testing for the disease instead of shifting to only administering vaccinations. Testing was set to end today, but the city decided to keep testing because of a surge of COVID-19 infections in Seattle during the past two weeks. Seattle had 713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the past 14 days, an increase of 245 cases compared to the previous two-week period, when the city experienced 468 new cases.

