A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. The report, which is expected to be made public today, is being closely watched since discovering the origins of the virus could help scientists prevent future pandemics — but it’s also extremely sensitive since China bristles at any suggestion that it is to blame for the current one.
AstraZeneca shots halted in parts of Germany for under-60s
Several health authorities in Germany announced Tuesday that they are again suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for residents under age 60 amid fresh reports of unusual blood clots in people who recently received the shots.
The country’s medical regulator said it had received a total of 31 reports of rare blood clots in recent recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine by March 29. Nine of the people died and all but two of the cases involved women aged 20 to 63, the Paul Ehrlich Institute said.
Reports of an unusual form of blood clot in the head, known as sinus vein thrombosis, prompted several European countries to temporarily halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month. After a review by medical experts, the European Medicines Agency concluded the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.
Western Washington University reports COVID-19 outbreak
Western Washington University in Bellingham has reported 30 positive COVID-19 cases involving students living in residence halls in the past week.
According to a school alert sent out Monday, Western’s Student Health Center and the Whatcom County Health Department have tied the sharp increase in new cases to the residence areas, The Bellingham Herald reported.
The outbreak was initially thought to be tied to off-campus parties and other large social gatherings.
According to the school’s COVID dashboard, Western Washington had 49 COVID-positive results in 13,291 tests run (0.37%)
Ninety percent of Americans will be eligible for their shots by April 19, President Joe Biden said yesterday as he expanded the number of vaccine sites. Biden's warning that "we’re giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains" against the virus came after the CDC director, her voice cracking, spoke about her sense of "impending doom." More than a dozen states are opening vaccines to all adults this week, but Washington isn't among them.
