Health experts are warning about the racial disparities in long COVID-19 diagnoses and treatment, pointing to the prevalence of long COVID-19 in the Black community and a lack of access to treatment.

Meanwhile, a former Washington doctor was sentenced to eight months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for selling misbranded drugs and a fake COVID-19 cure.

Idaho and 20 other states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, in an attempt to to halt the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other means of public transportation as a safety precaution during the pandemic.

