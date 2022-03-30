Meanwhile, a former Washington doctor was sentenced to eight months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for selling misbranded drugs and a fake COVID-19 cure.
Idaho and 20 other states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, in an attempt to to halt the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other means of public transportation as a safety precaution during the pandemic.
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info
The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.
President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.
A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits directly to people’s homes and set up “test to treat” sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result.
“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.
—The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Should you get another COVID booster? A UW immunologist is among experts outlining the factors to consider. The U.S. yesterday approved a fourth dose for older Americans but stopped short of telling them to rush out and get it, and scientists are split on whether it's needed. The day is likely approaching when Americans of all ages will confront this decision.
Taking a COVID test could get way less icky. Researchers say they've found a better way that could soon revolutionize testing for multiple viruses.