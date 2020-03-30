By

Bowing to public health warnings that the U.S. could top 100,000 coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump has extended a voluntary national shutdown of normal life and business activities through April. At a news conference Sunday, the president claimed such a death toll would be a “horrible number” but heaped praise on his administration’s handling of the crisis. Trump used the White House news conference to take shots at Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, whom he called “a nasty person” and “a failed presidential candidate.”

Amazon announced it will begin taking its Seattle-area employees’ temperatures as a new precaution against the spread of the disease. An organization that represents emergency room physicians has called on the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to investigate the firing of a Bellingham doctor who had publicly criticized what he saw as inadequate measures to protect health care workers from the virus.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Washington, although not as quickly. The state Department of Health announced 586 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 4,896. The state’s confirmed death toll rose to 195, up six from Saturday. The health department has started showing new graphs and and charts on its COVID-19 information page to give the public a better understanding of the spread of the disease.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday night.

Seattle Times staff

