The United States will likely deliver enough coronavirus vaccine shots for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, adding that states should aim to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Following suit, Gov. Jay Inslee announced teachers and licensed child care workers will be able seek COVID-19 vaccines immediately, assenting to new directions from the federal government. The Biden directive, however, causes concerns for other groups of frontline workers in Washington, as they see their position moved down in the list.

Washington's teachers and child care workers can now get vaccines. Gov. Jay Inslee jumped them higher in line under new federal directions that could speed students' return to classrooms. 

The U.S. will have enough vaccines for "every adult American" by the end of May, President Joe Biden said yesterday after two rival drugmakers joined forces to produce the shots. Here's what we know about the weeks ahead, and how to find your vaccine. A substantial number of people, though, are refusing the shots.

People were dying, staff were risking their lives, and there was nothing to be done. After a devastating year at Washington nursing homes, fears are diminishing but the grief is raw. "It’s like there’s no closure," says one woman who still can't have a funeral for her mom.

“Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING,” the governor tweeted yesterday as he ended the mask mandate and other restrictions. But freaked-out health officials there and in Mississippi — which took similar steps — have a starkly different message. 

There's a new outbreak in the land, a pandemic of preening over who slayed the COVID-19 monster the best. But hold on: Washington may be a bigger sitting duck for a major outbreak than almost any other state, columnist Danny Westneat writes.

Seattle-area bowling alleys have rolled out the balls again with new rules. Take a look inside, and catch up on which activities you can and can’t do across the state these days.

We won't have to wear masks on planes forever. But maybe we should, health experts say.

A coronavirus variant by any other name … please. The strings of letters, dots and numbers are getting simpler names, and everyone has ideas — some of them weirder than others.

