The United States will likely deliver enough coronavirus vaccine shots for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, adding that states should aim to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Following suit, Gov. Jay Inslee announced teachers and licensed child care workers will be able seek COVID-19 vaccines immediately, assenting to new directions from the federal government. The Biden directive, however, causes concerns for other groups of frontline workers in Washington, as they see their position moved down in the list.

